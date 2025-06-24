First Look: 424's Punk Porsche Paradise

Earlier this year, 424 returned to Paris Fashion Week powered by the purposefulness that informed its retooled Los Angeles flagship store. That was hardly a "Hello, world!" moment, but instead a reminder that 424's footing is sure, its fans are plugged in, and all cylinders are firing.

In the case of 424's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, presented on June 24 in Paris, even more cylinders were firing.

Guillermo Andrade's upstart imprint partnered with Porsche for an absurdly high-profile presentation that sent models, all dressed in 424's particular strain of grunge-y gear, strolling around a handful of bullet-sleek sportscars.

Even automotive neophytes, yours truly included, could grasp the obvious curb appeal of a row of Porsches.

All eyes on 424, truly. Or at least its cars.

Since its inception, 424 has traded in a brand of punkish garments that shatter the space between the empty demarcations of "streetwear" and "luxury." Its recent oeuvre has leaned particularly hard into the latter with hard-washed Italian denim and a wardrobe of hand-treated leather, one of the modern 424 signatures.

When Highsnobiety went backstage at 424 SS26, a spate of the line's contemporary calling cards were lain bare. Big leather shoes! Bigger leather boots! Giant shorts! A Rolling Stones-riffing tee!

Amidst the modestly sumptuous grunge, a pile of Vans sneakers caught the eye.

It wasn't immediately clear if these pre-thrashed skate shoes were an actual 424 collaboration — on one hand, sneaker samples don't always bear co-branding but also, Vans has done up its own faux-lived-in shoes on occasion.

But considering the cultural clout powering Vans' luxe OTW line and 424's unstoppable momentum, the commingling of two Californian kingmakers feels fitting.

