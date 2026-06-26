Sp5ders Silver Take On adidas' Techy Dad Shoe Is Otherworldly

Sp5der, the Atlanta-born, web-obsessed label with a knack for turning streetwear upside down, has officially made some magic: they turned a techy adidas dad shoe into something cool.

Enter the F50 Formotion Sp5der, where old-school Three Stripes DNA meets Sp5der’s wild, rebellious energy.

This pair doesn’t just borrow the F50’s heritage, it hijacks it. The result is a sneaker that looks like it’s ready for everything from a city stroll to a streetwear summit. With Formotion tech built in, every step feels flexible and free, no stuffy, boring dad vibes here.

Leather and synthetic hits keep things sharp, the textile lining keeps you comfortable, and the vibe is pure “do what you want.”

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Sp5der’s stamp is all over this: bold and unapologetically chaotic. The F50 Formotion Sp5der isn’t about blending in or walking quietly, it’s about showing up, standing out, and proving that even the most technical adidas silhouette can get a little wild when the right collaborator is involved.

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Proof as good as a classic can be, even dad shoes need some je ne sais quoi sometimes.

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