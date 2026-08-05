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Willy Chavarria’s adidas Stomper Is a Bubblegum Sugar Rush

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Willy Chavarria has never been afraid to make adidas stand out. Since joining forces with the Three Stripes, the designer has built a collaboration around pushing familiar silhouettes into new territory, blending streetwear and high-fashion proportions with his own unmistakable attitude. 

The latest chapter? A bold new take on the Megaride AG.

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Dressed in a striking pink finish, the sneaker feels like classic adidas viewed through Chavarria’s larger-than-life perspective. 

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The exaggerated shape gives the silhouette an instant presence, while the unexpected color choice turns a performance-inspired design into something that feels just as at home on the street as it would on a runway.

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That’s been the magic of this partnership. Chavarria doesn’t simply revisit adidas archives, he stretches them and gives them a completely different energy. Familiar Three Stripes DNA remains, but the final result feels like its own beast.

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The Megaride is another reminder of why this collaboration has become one to watch. Whether it’s through oversized tailoring or statement sneakers, Chavarria has a way of making everyday pieces feel like they’ve just stepped into a new world.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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