Willy Chavarria’s adidas Stomper Is a Bubblegum Sugar Rush

Willy Chavarria has never been afraid to make adidas stand out. Since joining forces with the Three Stripes, the designer has built a collaboration around pushing familiar silhouettes into new territory, blending streetwear and high-fashion proportions with his own unmistakable attitude.

The latest chapter? A bold new take on the Megaride AG.

Dressed in a striking pink finish, the sneaker feels like classic adidas viewed through Chavarria’s larger-than-life perspective.

The exaggerated shape gives the silhouette an instant presence, while the unexpected color choice turns a performance-inspired design into something that feels just as at home on the street as it would on a runway.

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That’s been the magic of this partnership. Chavarria doesn’t simply revisit adidas archives, he stretches them and gives them a completely different energy. Familiar Three Stripes DNA remains, but the final result feels like its own beast.

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The Megaride is another reminder of why this collaboration has become one to watch. Whether it’s through oversized tailoring or statement sneakers, Chavarria has a way of making everyday pieces feel like they’ve just stepped into a new world.

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