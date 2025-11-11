adidas' FIFA World Cup Jerseys for 2026 Are Literally Pitch Perfect

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

To a soccer fan, a team kit is far more than paraphernalia. It’s a wearable artifact imbued with memories, ambitions, and often nostalgia. Wearing one shows support for the players and the team, and helps create that buzzy atmosphere of togetherness that can make a match feel like a truly transformative experience.

If a mere team kit can do all that, then imagine a World Cup jersey: It'll amplify those effects many times over. Beyond sports, national jerseys can speak to identity, evoke pride, and foster a sense of belonging on a much larger scale. In that same spirit, adidas has now collaborated with FIFA for the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2026, on a comprehensive collection of 22 home, away, and goaly styles for its partner federations.

This is the largest World Cup range ever released by the German sportswear giant. Each jersey features a bespoke design inspired by its respective country’s legacy and visual traditions.

Home kits are often the most anticipated by fans. Their making allows for more creativity, and they often constitute the best of sports merchandising.

Below is a small selection of some of the best shirts, including those worn by past World Cup champions, that showcase the breadth of detail innate to this collection.

Mexico 2026 Home Jersey

The emerald-colored Mexico jersey is an immediate feast for the eyes, and that’s not just because Mexico's one of the host nations alongside Canada and the United States. The shirt captures the country’s daring spirit through motifs inspired by its Aztec history. On the back, a message in the shades of its national flag reads, “Somos México” (“We Are Mexico”).

Argentina 2026 Home Jersey

The Argentina jersey is something of a classic anyways, even more so thanks to its glorious claim of the last cup back in 2022. Taking cues from previous World Cup shirts, it marks the first appearance of three golden stars above the crest, each representing one of the country's world title triumphs.

Germany 2026 Home Jersey

Minimalist yet no less ready to make an impact on- and off-field, Germany’s new jersey throws it back to what was then still West Germany's third win of the cup back in 1990 in Italy.

Beyond the aesthetics though, it’s also worth mentioning these are not just great looking shirts, but shirts made to the same performance standards as the actual players' versions.

Each jersey uses adidas’ cream-of-the-crop tech and materials. CLIMACOOL+, for example, auto-regulates one’s body heat during intense play, and is joined by all sorts of other wicked innovations that allow a player to perform for 90+ minutes straight, and hopefully take home one of the most coveted trophies in the world.

So, with the shirts having just hit stores, prep season for the men's FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially started. Objectively speaking however, many of the jerseys are poised to live far beyond the tournament.

