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adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Becomes Its Deer-est Ballet Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' newest Tokyo Mary Jane is easily its deer-est ballerina sneaker.

The latest version lands with brown fur and white animal spots, joined by the usual details like leather Stripes and the stretchy Mary Jane-style straps.

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It's basically gone full Bambi mode.

It's certainly not the first pair of adidas Mary Janes. Just recently, the sportswear brand unveiled Samba Janes with cow-print fur, a design inspired by Toy Story's Jessie. There have also been snakeskin Tokyo MJs.

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adidas has done an actual Bambi collaboration in the past, featuring some nicely spotted sneakers. And although the Tokyo MJ isn't an official team-up with the Disney classic, it looks deer-y good.

By the way, the Bambi-coded Tokyo MJ sneaker is now up for grabs on Footdistrict's website for roughly $130.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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