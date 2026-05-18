adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Becomes Its Deer-est Ballet Sneaker

adidas' newest Tokyo Mary Jane is easily its deer-est ballerina sneaker.

The latest version lands with brown fur and white animal spots, joined by the usual details like leather Stripes and the stretchy Mary Jane-style straps.

It's basically gone full Bambi mode.

It's certainly not the first pair of adidas Mary Janes. Just recently, the sportswear brand unveiled Samba Janes with cow-print fur, a design inspired by Toy Story's Jessie. There have also been snakeskin Tokyo MJs.

adidas has done an actual Bambi collaboration in the past, featuring some nicely spotted sneakers. And although the Tokyo MJ isn't an official team-up with the Disney classic, it looks deer-y good.

adidas

By the way, the Bambi-coded Tokyo MJ sneaker is now up for grabs on Footdistrict's website for roughly $130.

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