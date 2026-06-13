adidas’ Beautifully Beiged Samba Mary Jane Is a Summer Day Delight

There’s something about a Samba Mary Jane that’s hard to explain. It’s a wildly unexpected refresh, taking an already successful silhouette, messing around with it, and somehow making it even more desirable.

The latest? A beautiful beige bombshell. Enter the “Sand Strata.”

If the OG Samba was a hit for its endless styling options and everyday status, this tonal Mary Jane is all that and more.

Dressed in monochromatic beige, it’s summer-ready in every sense. At this point, adidas has played with the hybrid to the point of exhaustion – remember that formal leather one? Or the cutesy satin version? – and yet, every pair still flies off shelves. Proof that people just want something different.

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And while this one is all beiged up, there’s still substance to note: distressed Three Stripes add an extra layer of texture to the already tactile Samba. The small details shine here, and they’ll shine even brighter this summer.

If you haven’t made the switch to the hybrid Samba yet, what are you waiting for? These aren’t going anywhere, mate.

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The "Sand Strata" Samba Mary Jane is available on adidas' website now.

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