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adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Sneaker Looks Good in Its Summer Satins

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the summer finally here, the adidas Tokyo Mary Jane sneaker can really shine now.

Not that it wasn't already thriving. The flat-soled laceless sneaker just makes a lot of sense for the warmer season. Just slip on and go. No socks required.

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Even better, adidas has designed some nice summer-worthy versions of the Mary Jane hybrid.

The newest pairs come in this nice "Satin Linen Green" option, which is, well, basically a satin green iteration of the sneaker.

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The silky green uppers, dressed in this soft green, really lean into the ballerina personality. At the same time, there are the usual leather accents, which make for a slightly luxe touch.

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As we speak, the new green adidas Tokyo Mary Jane sneakers are now available on Dick's Sporting Goods' website for $90.

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adidas' balletcore collection is bubbling with loads of styles right now. It just recently brought back the Stan Smith ballet flats, while also pushing more season-appropriate Samba Jane options. Now, we're getting fresh summer flavors for the Tokyo MJ.

What a time to be alive and be an adidas ballerina.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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