A Mega-Chunky adidas Sneaker Quilted Like a Chanel Bag

The adidas Ozvenuz, already one of the chunkiest silhouettes in the Three Stripes lineup, has gotten an unexpectedly luxurious twist. Arriving in a quilted leather “Core Black and Silver Metallic” finish, the shoe looks like it’s cosplaying as a quilted Chanel bag.

The Ozvenuz has always been a stomper, complete with exaggerated curves and an oversized midsole. It stands in complete opposition to the flat, slim profile of the Samba that has been running the show for years.

The drama isn’t all for looks either. The shoe sits on AdiPRENE cushioning, the same plush, responsive setup pulled from some of adidas’ best performance models.

What makes this pair hit different is the upper. Instead of the usual mesh and leather mix seen on previous Ozvenuz drops, this version goes full quilted leather.

It softens the aggression of the silhouette and adds a padded, pillowy texture.

Not Chanel by name, but it absolutely borrows that energy. Quilted leather has been one of fashion’s most reliable signals of high-end taste for decades, from archive bags to moto jackets to the entire accessories economy living on your For You Page.

The adidas Ozvenuz “Core Black/Silver Metallic” lands November 25 for about $120 on adidas’ website.

The shoe is already loud enough to rebel against the whole “shoezempic” wave that's shrinking footwear silhouettes. If you are going to be extra, you might as well channel a century of fashion-house chic while doing it.

