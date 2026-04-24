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Even In Khaki, adidas' Handball Spezial Is Extremely Un-Boring

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

adidas is a brand that knows how to play the long game. The Spezial? That’s their sleeper hit, rarely overhyped, never out of style, and always just a little left of the mainstream.

Now, the Handball Spezial gets a fresh spin in Trace Khaki. The best part? It’s a masterclass in understatement.

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Born in 1979 for handball pros, the Spezial has quietly carved out a lane for anyone who values a little taste over a lot of hype.

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In this new colorway, you get mellow khaki leather, soft beige overlays, and crisp cargo brown stripes, all sitting on that signature gum sole. It’s effortless, clean, and somehow goes with everything.

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This is a pair that doesn’t need to campaign for your attention. The Spezial in Trace Khaki just minds its business and still ends up in the best rooms.

Call it timeless, call it quietly confident, call it what you want, it’ll still be around long after the noise dies down. Some pairs just have that unbothered energy, and this is one of them.

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This colorway is available for $110 on adidas' website.

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