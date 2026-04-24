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In an Insanely Rich Caramel, adidas' Handball Spezial Is Sickly Sweet

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
adidas
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Some sneakers are born for the archives. The adidas Handball Spezial? It slipped out of the gym long ago, and never looked back.

The latest Spezial flips the script with a caramel brown leather upper that’s more “dinner reservation” than “rec league.” 

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Nubuck hits on the toe, heel, and lace stays keep things luxe but understated, while those three iconic stripes get dipped in a deep, moody brown. The gum sole, unchanged and undefeated, still brings that stick-to-the-streets nostalgia.

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What makes this pair special? It’s all in the vibe. Clean lines, buttery textures, just enough contrast, and zero flashy details. Throw them on with denim, dress trousers, or sweats, these will work either way.

From ’70s handball MVP to low-key staple in every rotation, the Spezial proves you don’t need hype to have history. 

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Sometimes, all it takes is a classic shape, some rich leather, and that unmistakable Three Stripes attitude.

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