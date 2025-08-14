Forget "Chunky" — adidas Made a Monster of a Dad Shoe

Ultra slim sneakers, sporty loafers, the abominable toe shoe. It’s safe to say we’re in a weird era of footwear, and the adidas Ozvenus rebels against it all with more weirdness. This ultra-bulky stomper is the antithesis of the current “shoezempic” flooding fashion.

The Ozvenus’s design language is part retro runner, part futuristic sculpture. The mesh base lends it breathability, while shiny metallic overlays across the upper feature exaggerated curves.

It’s got that early-2000s Y2K energy, but with astonishingly large proportions.

True to its chunky design, the midsole is bold and sculpted, with wavy grooves running along its ample body.

Put this next to Balenciaga’s Triple S, the shoe that made chunky shoes commonplace almost a decade ago, and the Ozvenus dwarfs it.

Today, in 2025, when we’ve long surpassed the thick dad shoe’s days of peak hype, its overly oversized shape looks decisively extreme.

Available now via adidas’ website for $140, the Ozvenus is a throwback to a very recent past of sneakers that take up space and have presence.

Slim sneakers are having their run, but don’t forget about the power of bulky sneakers.

