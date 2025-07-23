Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Bulky adidas Dad Shoe With Marathon-Worthy Tech

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 3

The adidas Lightblaze pulls directly from the brand’s Adizero running shoe playbook. However, this lightweight sneaker trades marathon medals for daily comfort.

The sneaker features breathable white mesh, suede overlays, and aggressive pops of red peeking through like racing stripes.

Shop adidas Lightblaze

What really sets the Lightblaze apart, though, is its Lightstrike midsole. This underfoot technology is borrowed from adidas’ elite-level running shoes. Lightweight and responsive, it adds a real spring to every step.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So yes, the Lightblaze could handle a casual jog. However, this is a lifestyle sneaker first, performance second.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Lightblaze also taps into the broader shift in footwear design, where running shoes are no longer confined to tracks or treadmills.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas has been central in blending its performance DNA into everyday silhouettes. From the Adizero SL to the Takumi Sen, the Adizero line has long been about speed. Now, it’s about style, too.

The Lightblaze, available now on adidas’ website for $100, is the latest street-worthy sneaker with marathon-worthy tech.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$65.00
$130.00
Available in:
4243 1/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$54.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Insanely Techy Sneaker Looks Good Enough To Eat Right Now
  • adidas’ Uber-Techy 2000s Sneaker Gets Stylishly Reengineered
  • adidas’ Wildly Techy Slip-on Shoes Are Back From The Future
  • adidas' Most High-Tech Sneaker Laces Up for the Future
  • This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper
  • Why Is Nike's Stylish Football Sneaker Making Me Thirsty?
  • This Is How Louis Vuitton Hand-Shapes Pharrell’s Sneakers
  • Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall
  • A Bulky adidas Dad Shoe With Marathon-Worthy Tech
  • Y-3's "Handpainted" Take on an All-Powerful Sneaker Is a Brushstroke of Genius
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now