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adidas' Fine Leather Samba Mary Jane Is the Cream of the Crop

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Mary-Jane Samba continues to age gracefully. And you can thank its creamy "aged" leather for that.

adidas introduced a new version of its Samba Jane, featuring a cream-colored, all-leather construction with a vintage-level finish. The results are essentially the adidas Mary Jane hybrid at its most sophisticated.

Shop adidas Samba Jane

The literal cream of the crop of ballet sneakers, if you will.

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Of course, other details assist with the overall dressier look. The leather adidas Samba Jane also features an updated T-strap, which pairs nicely with the Samba's signature T-toes.

Oh, and the sneaker also features brogue-like details on the Three Stripes, borrowing some steez from classic dress shoes (details also seen other similarly styled adidas models).

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With a shoe this good, you usually only get one good shot at a super-exclusive colorway. But lucky for adidas fans, good things come in threes for this Samba Jane.

In addition to the cream, adidas also offers the model in black and brown colorways, each as tasteful as the last. They've already begun releasing at some overseas stores, like adidas South Africa, which has them for around $120.

Shop adidas
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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