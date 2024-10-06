adidas' Samba, Ruler of the Flat-Soled Sneakers, Is Still as Fine as Wine

Several Samba variants may be thriving at adidas right now, but the OG Samba sneaker is still pushing...and looking quite stunning.

After going full ballerina, the Samba is back in a classic look that — not to sound cliché —looks as fine as a glass of red wine.

The latest adidas Samba sneaker is dressed in a rich maroon color, to be more specific, which gives the shoe's crisp leather uppers this beautiful aged look.

adidas then follows up with some tasteful beige contrasts elsewhere on the sneaker. Additionally, the Samba appears to feature different Three Stripes details on each side. On one sidewall, the adidas logo looks more lustrous in appearance, while the other set of stripes receives classic creamy suede. Nice.

In search of the perfect fall Samba? Look no further. Fans can now get their hands on adidas' Samba "Maroon," which is available at retailers like Slam Jam and Sneaker Politics.

adidas Samba has lived many lives, going from the soccer field to skate parks to the runways. Now, almost everyone is rocking the sporty retro sneaker on their feet these days.

The model's desirability has helped launch a flat-soled sneaker revolution across the footwear industry. adidas itself only adds more fuel to the craze, keeping its shelves stocked with low-sole classics like the Japan and SL 72.

Even as these other Samba-coded models gain strength, our OG King Samba still holds the crown, especially when stealing your grandpa's swag in Harris Tweed or getting dripped out in croc skins by Wales Bonner.