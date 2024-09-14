adidas' Lacy Samba Goes Full Ballerina

Move over, soccer fanatics and hype dressers. The newest Adidas Samba sneaker is for girls, especially those with a passion for ballet.

adidas' beloved Samba sneaker got another girlcore update, swapping out its normal leather for beautifully white lace uppers. It literally resembles a ballet dress for the feet.

From really, really far away, the adidas sneaker's soft changes look similar to the flat-soled classic. However, those lace floral details pop up close — more like bloom.

Smooth Three Stripes rest on top of the refreshing textured uppers, while ruffled details around the heel and shoelaces add even more girlish flair to the model.

The adidas Sambas are complete with black floral decals, advancing the trend of sporty sneakers sprouting flowers. Cecilie Bahnsen and ASICS debuted a flowery sneaker in February, while Nike also debuted an Air Force 1 Low adorned with 3D flowers.

adidas can't get enough of girl-ifying its sneakers. After lacing up its sneakers with ribbons, the brand brought its Samba-like Tischtennis sneaker out of the vault, and let women-led sneaker retailer Naked give it a lacy spin.

The newest adidas Samba sneaker is a more breathable option than its leather counterpart and arguably a more beautiful design, too, thanks to its intricate lace patterns.

With all of these hyper-feminine updates to sporty sneakers, I can confidently say girlcore — balletcore, too — isn't loosening its grip on the sneaker game anytime soon.