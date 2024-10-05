Wales Bonner & adidas' New Croc Sambas Walk on the Wildly Luxurious Side

Thanks to Wales Bonner, Sambas have never looked so slick and luxurious.

The partnership between Wales Bonner and adidas Originals continues to be a beautiful linkup. Since 2020, the two brands have consistently come together to create masterful shoes and apparel. Of course, one sneaker that's renewed time and time again in these collaborations is the beloved adidas Sambas.

After leopard and shiny silver-coated sneakers, Wales Bonner gives the adidas Samba a beautiful croc makeover. To be specific, one Wales Bonner x Samba sneaker comes covered in sleek brown crocodile leather, while another boasts the same textures painted in navy blue.

Off-white Three Stripes and laces provide some pleasing contrast against the sneaker's rich leather, while a nicely textured tongue rounds out the shoes.

The new Wales Bonner x adidas collection includes a few other sneakers besides the Sambas. In addition to another Samba MN sneaker, the London-based label also issued a spin on the adidas Superstar shoe for the first time.

We got a sneak peek at the Wales Bonner x adidas Superstar sneakers in January during the label's Paris Fashion Week menswear runway show. Wales Bonner's FW24 adidas sneaker collab showcased a new iteration of the Superstar shoe made up of what looks like exotic crocodile-embossed patterns like the Sambas.

It's hard to choose between Wales Bonner's wildly luxe gathering of sneakers. Honestly, one can't go wrong with any pair.

Luckily, they are all expected to be released this fall, so fans can get their hands on them in no time. Well, hopefully.