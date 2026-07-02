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Somehow, adidas’ Sleek Ballet Sneaker Is Even Better in Jet Black

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The Taekwanda sneaker is a resurgence that came out of the blue. Having swiftly crept up behind adidas’ big three at the perfect moment, it’s been abundantly clear ever since that this is a low-rise that means business. 

In a dressy new black and silver colorway, it’s only more impressive.

shop TAEKWONDO MEI ELITE

That’s what adidas does right, take something understated, strip it back even further and let the proportions and execution do the heavy lifting.

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What makes this one in particular land is the confidence in its restraint. There’s nothing overstated here, no unnecessary gimmicks trying to force a moment. Instead, it leans into a low-slung profile that feels deliberate rather than nostalgic. After all, let's face it, that’s why you buy an adidas skinny sneaker.

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In true Taekwanda style, the silhouette sits close to the ground, almost minimal to the point of being strict, but the finish keeps it from feeling flat. The black and silver treatment sharpens everything, giving it a slightly more polished edge that makes the shape feel sharper without overcomplicating it.

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It’s the kind of sneaker that doesn’t rely on reinvention to feel relevant. Instead, it quietly shifts perception just by existing in the current similarly minded rotation. Subtle, but fully intentional.

shop adidas

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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