adidas’ Best Ballet Sneaker Is Officially the Prettiest of Them All

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Elite is truly, well, elite. It's quite literally the best Taekwondo sneaker, perfectly balancing a classic martial arts silhouette with soccer- and ballet-inspired touches.

And with its new "Sandy Pink" makeover, it just got even more ballerina-y.

adidas' tonal "Sandy Pink" Taekwondo Mei Elite sneaker features soft pink leather uppers with a satiny finish, giving the model a genuine ballet slipper feel. All that was missing was the lace-ups. But at the same time, it doesn't really need them.

The adidas shoe features this cool off-center lace system, which brings classic soccer energy to the ballet-coded Taekwondo sneaker.

adidas' Taekwondo sneaker has appeared in many shapes and forms, from laceless iterations to classics with regular cotton laces to super prima-worthy options with tie-ups that go around the ankles.

Of course, we can't forget Bad Bunny's stylish adidas "Ballerina" collaboration, which dropped during the peak of the ballet sneaker craze.

Really, one can't go wrong with any Taekwondo sneaker. But again, adidas' Taekwondo Mei Elite is easily the coolest of them all. What's better than a ballet sneaker hyrbid with effortless soccer steez?

For those in the mood for the new "Sandy Pink" colorway, the silky Taekwondo Mei Elite sneaker is now available on adidas' website for $110, alongside sheeny all-black option.

