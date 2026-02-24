Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Most Stylish Ballet Stepper Is Even Better as Suave Suede Sneakerina

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the stylish reign of the adidas Taekwondo Mei Elite, the cool girl of all ballet sneakers, continues. Next up, the hybrid model slips into something a little more fuzzy for a change.

Instead of its usual leather, adidas' "Sand Strata" Taekwondo Mei Elite sneaker features soft beige suede, creating a refreshing velvety vibe for the model.

And underneath this smooth upgrade, the classic crossover still lives. Fans can count on all the "soccer shoe meets martial arts meets ballet flat" details, like the pitch-worthy asymmetric laces and quilted uppers, as well as the ultra-thin soles with great grip.

By checking every trend box, the Taekwondo Mei Elite was destined to be great. And it is.

And it only gets better as adidas continues to dress it up in silky balletcore designs and shiny metallic leather. Add this smooth suede option to the list, too.

By the way, adidas' Taekwondo Mei Elite "Sand Strata" sneakers are now available on the brand's website for the usual $110.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
