Highsnobiety
The Chonky adidas Dad Shoe That Survived the Future

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
The XLG STORM “Mecha Storm” is adidas doing a cinematic sci-fi chonkster, complete with battle damage and enough mechanical detail to look like it walked off a Blade Runner set.

It’s the dad shoe that makes it to the end credits dented, armored, and still standing.

In a sneaker scene hooked on flats (the Miu Miu ballet sneakers, Dries’ stripped-back runners, the omnipresent Samba) the Mecha Storm is pure rebellion.

Chunky, overbuilt, and unapologetically maximalist, its slightly metallic panels read like mech armor, with the “dirty” edition arriving pre-scarred as if it’s just walked out of a fight with the Alien.

Beneath all that armor, the XLG STORM moves faster than it looks. A lightweight build with enough cushioning to keep pace, and a hidden boost in the stepped heel quietly adds height without the platform drama.

It sits in the same maximalist orbit as Balenciaga’s Track shoe or its Defender model but with its own sci-fi lore and streetwear credibility. 

Picture it under a flickering neon sign in a rain-slick alley, the kind of place where flats wouldn’t last five minutes. It’s the antagonist, built for anyone ready to step out of the paper-thin silhouettes dominating the moment.

You can expect the adidas XLG STORM “Mecha Storm” to drop at adidas later this Fall.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
