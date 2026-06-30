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adidas' Y-3 Regu is the Best Kind of Sketchy

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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adidas' Yohji Yamamoto collaborations have all but invented the intersection of high-fashion and athletic aura. Now, Y-3 is adding abstract embroidery into the mix with the stitched-up Y-3 Regu sneaker.

But this isn’t your grandma’s embroidery. Though, what’s more avant-garde than your grandma’s swag?

shop adidasY-3

The Y-3 Regu comes in hot with wavy contrast stitching throughout the upper, giving the sneaker an intentionally messy art style. See, while the sneaker is pristine, it's far from inside the lines.

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In fact, the shoe leans further into the abstract with a rakish interpretation of the traditional Three Stripes across the midfoot.

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 It's basically a sophisticated Etch A Sketch that's undeniably highbrow yet charmingly cartoonish. Underneath, the artsy Y-3 Regu wears a high-quality rubber outsole that's built for enhanced city-life traction.

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adidas first released the Regu in 2019 as a reimagined version of the archival early-2000s Y-3 Mei sneaker, which, like its descendants, was designed with a style-forward approach in mind. 

Any athletic prowess is a secondary byproduct of its foremost function of looking like a work of art. That is to say, you can't exactly bend it like Beckham in these, but adidas has done more than its part in that department.

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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