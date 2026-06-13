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Touch Grass? CLOT’s adidas Samba Espadrille Sneaker Wears It Proudly

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

CLOT returns with three new flavors of its espadrille-style Samba sneakers, including a "Grass Green" pair that's quite literally pitch-perfect.

Forget touching grass, these versions wear it proudly. It's not covered in literal grass, per se, but it does look quite good in this green scheme directly inspired by soccer fields.

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It's complete with the familiar woven soles borrowed from classic espadrille sandals, sewn onto the classic Samba soccer model. CLOT has also applied this hybridized look to other adidas shoes, like the Stan Smith and Mundial.

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Like previous efforts, the Samba Espadrille balances its summery touches with luxe details, such as light yet crisp nylon uppers, supple leather linings, and gold branding details.

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The CLOT's Samba Espadrille sneakers also come in two other colorways: a "Classic Black" and a leather "Floral Pink" pair.

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Keeping up tradition, the latest batch of sneakers is naturally joined by a clothing capsule. The label essentially made its own unofficial football club uniform.

CLOT F.C. gear includes jerseys, light layers, and cotton tees featuring team crests and floral graphics. And the uniform is, of course, complete with the summery Samba sneakers.

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Sure, CLOT F.C. may not be part of the FIFA World Cup (although adidas sponsors plenty of other teams). The CLOT collection is still timed perfectly to the intense soccer energy in the air right now.

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And for those looking to cop, the adidas Samba Espadrilles and clothing are set to release on Juice's website on June 18.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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