Wales Bonner & Y-3's "Lizzard" Sneaker Distils the Genius of adidas' Sharpest Minds

Wales Bonner and Yohji Yamamoto are adidas' greatest current collaborators. One is the mastermind behind adidas' most viral sneaker in decades while the other's collaborative line, Y-3, has pushed adidas into unexpectedly luxe and brilliantly wild places for over 20 years. Just imagine what they can do together.

The Wales Bonner x adidas Y-3 Field Lizzard shoe is a three-way collaboration that honors every aspect of Bonner's and Yamamoto's individual style capital, all within the aesthetic confines of a flat adidas sneaker.

It marks the first time that Wales Bonner, who recently became Hermès creative director, and Yohji Yamamoto have crossed paths in any official capacity.

Collaborative sneakers are nothing new, but a three-pronged crossover? You don't see those every day. And even rarer is a three-way collaboration with such a star-studded lineup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If ever there was a case study for good things coming in threes, here it is.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Field Lizzard sneaker's scaly, reptilian leather upper is a hallmark of previous Bonner collabs like the crispy thin Paris Trainer and the crocodile-coded Samba, as is the decorative stitching around the tongue. Meanwhile, the football-inspired shape is akin to Y-3's recent F50 shoes.

Available on adidas' website for $395, the Field Lizzard sneaker is a trilateral collab unlike anything the sneaker world has ever seen. But now that it's here, only one question comes to mind: What took them so long?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.