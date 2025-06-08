Streetwear That Sounds as Good as It Looks

If Adidem Asterisks' Spring/Summer 2025 collection feels like its best collection yet, it's because it is.

Nicko Bruno, who founded the brand alongside Xavier Miller and Jonathan Ishak, admits SS25 is a step away from the typical fashion model. He says to Highsnobiety, "We focused on designing pieces that excited us, not just to create, but to wear."

So, if Carhartt WIP can release leather Detroit jackets for summer, Adidem Asterisks can release a croc skin leather bomber jacket for the season. And it did.

The slick, genuine calfskin leather jacket leads the SS25 delivery, setting the tone for the collection that's blooming with top-tier constructions and touches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Other unexpected, albeit nice, pieces include a double-layered hoodie with chain-stitched bubble letters and cozy, crochet-paneled tracksuits. However, it's balanced with summer staples redesigned the Adidem Asterisks way, like premium tank tops with 3D embroidered logos and crisp vintage-style graphic tees.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collection rounds off with stylish accessories, such as New Era hats, tote bags, and embellished faux pony hair belts, that further fuel fashion's obsession with studs.

The Toronto label has long delivered top-quality clothes and accessories that "sound like it looks." But Adidem Asterisks' SS25 arrives as not only the brand's largest collection to date but their finest yet.

SS25 was a truly pivotal moment for Adidem Asterisks, marking a shift in focus to building an even more "honest" brand with intentional designs that will stand the test of time. Adidem Asterisks decided to end most of its wholesale partnerships, which it believed were holding it back from its true creative potential.

"There were past seasons where we designed even more styles, many of which never made it to market due to the constraints of the wholesale model," says Bruno.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"We never approached this project as a competition. But after a few seasons in the wholesale space, that pressure started to creep in — and it just didn't feel aligned anymore. Stepping away allowed us to slow down and focus on making simple things, but doing them well."

Delivery one of Adidem Asterisks' SS25 collection is now available on the brand's website. The brand will release the rest of the collection throughout the summer in capsules, that way fans can "fully digest each style." It also allows the brand to continue to move at their own pace.

"Toronto is starting to recognize that no matter the circumstances, we continue to show up with something fresh and more elevated each time. Seeing this many unique styles come from a small, independent brand in the city is rare — and that makes it meaningful."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For us, growth means allowing our community to adopt the brand as their own truly. That requires us to stay closely connected to what people here are looking for in a brand — and to continue bridging the gap between our design perspective and their appetite for constant evolution."

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.