Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Beyond the Big, Beautiful, Studded Belt

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Carhartt
1 / 3

Big, bold, blinged-out belts were the the early to mid-aughts' ultimate accessory. These bold pieces weren't meant to keep your pants up, really. Functionality was seldom a selling point, it was instead a pure style statement.

Because it wasn’t enough to ice out your grillz and chain: Your belts were serious bling, too. 

shop new belts here

And like any Y2K trend worth its weight in nostalgia, the overdone blinged-out belt trend has swung back around, adorning a whole new generation of midsections.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The modern studded belt, though, walks a slightly different path than the ultra-blingy belts of yesteryear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the early 2000s, brands like Baby Phat centralized their bling at the buckle with studded logos and bedazzled emblems.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Present-day brands like Carhartt WIP are stretching out the bling. Instead of one big logo, Carhartt spells out "Carhartt" in silver studs. Still blingy, just a bit more Western.

Keeping the yee-haw agenda going, Swedish clothing brand Our Legacy upgrades classic black belt with silver Western-inspired studs swirled around small studded stars and Stüssy studs out a few belts on occasion. These include a tan leather "8 Ball" belt that has major festival energy and a SS stud belt that taps into some of the logomania steeze creeping back toward the mainstream. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Diesel, for all of its innovative spirit, actually stuck to the OG bedazzled buckle code, studding a buckle with sparkly diamantes

And, of course, you can't talk about blinged-out belts without discussing the ultimate purveyor of blingy belt culture: B.B. Simon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At one point in time, these Swarovski-studded belts dominated hip-hop's fashion scene and earned stylistic co-signs from the don dadas of aughts-era rappers like Jim Jones and Juelz Santana. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, 20 years later, a whole new era of rap stars like Jack Harlow and Ice Spice (the unofficial poster girl for Y2K fashion) are latching onto the pricey blinged-out belts again.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Supreme, for instance, is bringing back the B.B. Simon look not just to belts but also backpacks and bags, matching its studded sets of Dr. Martens loafers.

The legacy of B.B. Simon is a piece of fashion history that's still developing, and its influence can be felt and seen in younger brands. 

One such example is Mannahatta, a New York retailer famed for grungy clothes and in-house belts that epitomize the B.B. Simon vibe with the addition of funky animal prints. That's two trends in one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And hey, the trend-piling doesn't have to stop there. Another beloved trend from the 2000s, the flip-flop, is also getting bejeweled and studded to the high-heavens.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whether it's 2005 or 2025, a belt or pair of shoes, studs are just the start.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
  • Carhartt Literally Flipped the Script on Its Best Jacket
What To Read Next
  • Beyond the Big, Beautiful, Studded Belt
  • A Stylist Turned Nike's Craziest Air Maxes Into Fashion Muses
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • This is New Balance’s Answer to Nike Shox
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now