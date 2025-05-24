Yes, Carhartt Made a Leather Jacket for Summer

Leather jackets for summer? As insane as it may sound, Carhartt WIP has made it so. And its effort looks pretty darn good.

The brand flipped its signature Detroit jacket, swapping out its usual durably Dearborn canvas for extra creamy faux leather.

Besides the fact that it's a handsome piece, another thing that makes Carhartt's Detroit leather jacket great is that the brand doesn't try to shy away from its fake leather construction (really, a PU-viscose material). The inner label proudly reads, "Nothing to hide. Keep it real, make it fake."

The rest of the jacket is pretty neat, offering up a crisp nylon for the lining and a convenient zipper that literally goes both ways. The outerwear piece is finished with quiet Carhartt stamps, most notably the brand's unmistakable logo blending into the slick leathery background near the zippered pocket.

Carhartt WIP officially revealed its Detroit leather jacket at the end of 2024, right in the midst of a brisk-cold winter. But the piece is a Spring/Summer 2025 item.

So, again, leather jackets for summer? When it's a Carhartt piece that is this good, it's actually quite groundbreaking. Sorry, Miranda Priestly.

Again, the latest hails from Carhartt's Work in Progress (WIP) line, known for the more fashion-focused interpretations of Carhartt's most iconic workwear styles. And that sometimes includes turning the classics into buttery leather uniforms.

The brand has designed an Active jacket that's part leather and part quilted puffer. At the same time, Carhartt WIP has tapped fashion's rework queen, sacai's Chitose Abe, for deconstructed clothing collections.

In short, Carhartt does the work, while WIP handles the play.

And recess ain't over with the Detroit leather jacket in view. Carhartt WIP's buttery Detroit jacket is now available at Carhartt WIP Germany's website for 299 euros (approximately $339). Fans can also find the piece at select retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.