New Balance’s Well-Woven Dad Shoe Has a Little Bite to It

For as quaint and elderly as New Balance can be, the dad shoe savant can pack quite the bite when need be.

This is best evidenced by the return of the Gator Run, an archival cross-country runner that has re-emerged from obscurity just in time to cash in on the most profitable sneaker factor of all time: Nostalgia.

The Gator Run made its official comeback in 2026, and the resurrected sneaker is quickly making up for lost time with some classic colorways that are giving even the sweetest of New Balance dad shoes a run for their money.

See, earlier this summer, the Gator Run jumped out of the swamp with a gorgeous green colorway that demanded attention in a way that stands in direct opposition to NB's signature muted colorways.

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But now in collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance is spinning the block with a milky white colorway to remind us that simplicity is still its strong suit.

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To be clear, though, moments of calm don’t mean boring where New Balance is concerned.

While the colorway is fuss-free, the midfoot's woven paneling gives the slim dad shoe an espadrille-esque feel that's perfect for the summer. Rope-style laces bolster the sneaker's softness, and a black underfoot serves as a welcome distraction from the shoe's total tonal harmony.

Basically, this collaborative sneaker is the wearable embodiment of “a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

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