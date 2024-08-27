Teddy Santis Saved His Most Delicious NB Dad Shoes for ALD

Of course, Teddy Santis saved his most stunning New Balance 990v4 sneakers of the season for his own brand, Aimé Leon Dore. Not that NB's Made in USA collection is any slouch, mind you, it's just that these new ALD New Balances are that good.

Because, yes, fresh off the reveal of another solid apparel preview and a new MiUSA NB collection, Santis quietly enters the chat with a fresh pack of luscious New Balance 990 dad shoes for Aimé Leon Dore.

Aime Leon Dore's New Balance 990v4s feature tasteful, classic constructions of velvety suede overlays and breezy mesh base layers. The thick builds are then topped in rich, season-worthy orange and olive shades accompanied by neutral accents.

As we speak, Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 990v4s are now up for grabs on the brand's website for the smooth price of $210.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And unlike the brand's recent and somewhat strategic New Balance drops, these autumn-worthy dad shoes will reach your doorstep before 2025, it seems.