Don’t Let the Shine Fool You: Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Is Seriously Tough

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
The Air Max Dn8 “Sundial” might be the brightest shoe in Nike’s sneaker arsenal right now. It’s golden, glossy, and wearing a silhouette that looks more Blade Runner than dad shoe.

This is a sneaker that features some of the “Just Do It” brand’s most technical design cues to date.

The Dn8 shoe sees Nike doubling down on its Dynamic Air era. Following last year’s DN launch, this sneaker sequel tightens the formula with eight pressurized air chambers running from heel to toe. 

As you step, the system flows with you, compressing, rebounding, and launching you into the next stride like a built-in propulsion system.

And let’s not forget the shoe’s radiant orange colorway flowing across the upper like a sunset in motion.

Compared to retro Air Max sneakers, the Dn8 shoe feels aerodynamic, modern, and unapologetically forward-looking. It’s giving “designed to perform” but worn to flex.

This combination of top-of-the-range tech built for lifestyle wear makes the Dn8, available for $200 on Nike’s website, cut from the same cloth as Nike’s stealthy Ava runners or its advanced Pegasus line.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
