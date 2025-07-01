A High-Tech Stealth-Mode Nike Runner Engineered for Street Swag

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike is launching the Ava Rover, a performance sneaker built for the daily city grind.

The Nike Ava Rover features ReactX foam underfoot, bringing responsive cushioning usually reserved for distance runs into a techy everyday shoe. Its woven upper keeps things light and breathable, while layered panels wrap securely around the foot for extra structure without adding bulk.

Designed under the direction of Edwin Cruz, Nike’s lifestyle footwear design expert, the Ava Rover first debuted in an all-black colourway through a collaboration with Korean designer Hyein Seo.

Now, Nike is expanding its reach. Releases in shades like “Fossil Clay” and “Black Muslin,” highlight the details of this design through its two-toned, pixelated-looking decorations.

Reflective accents scattered throughout the design offer subtle visibility, while a slim perforated stripe pays homage to vintage Nike racing aesthetics.

Launching on July 25 via Nike’s website, the Nike Ava Rover is ready to be worn every day, under every condition. It might look futuristic, but it’s grounded in everyday utility.

