A Thicc Nike Air Max Sneaker for the Skater Bois

For 2025, Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker gets the chance to be a skate shoe, thanks to Nike SB.

The skateboarding imprint is releasing its own Air Max 95 collaboration, taking the classic running sneaker from the track to the skate park.

Official images of the collab reveal a seriously skate-ready take, with the collaborative sneaker featuring an even thicker build and grippy gum soles. There are also a few Nike SB stamps throughout.

It also has cool reflective details that will likely come in handy for those late-night sessions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the most part, though, Nike SB's effort largely maintains the original Air Max 95 look, including its layered upper, anatomy-inspired lacing system, and giant bubble soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's all wrapped in a fun pink colorway called "Cactus Flower," which has been applied to previous Nike models, including a general-release Air Max 95.

The iconic Air Max model turns 30 this year and has already received many great gifts, including raw denim from Levi's and Liverpool gear. Nike SB has now turned it into something for the skater bois.

After rumors and early leaks, the Nike SB x Air Max 95 "Cactus Flower" sneaker is expected to finally drop on Nike's website in August.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's skateboarding line plans to keep the momentum going with its skateable Air Maxes. Skater Eric Koston is reportedly releasing his own Nike SB x Air Max 95 sneaker later this year. At the same time, a "Cacao Wow" Air Max 95 is rumored to drop in 2026.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.