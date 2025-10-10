Beauty Begets Beauty

For Biotop, one of the most beautiful retailers in Japan, A.PRESSE has created some of the most beautiful sweaters of the season. This is comfortably within A.PRESSE's typical workflow but what's typical for A.PRESSE is hardly typical for anyone else.

BIOTOP is the platonic ideal of a mass boutique, operated by the powerful Jun Group that also oversees chain retailers like ADAM ET ROPÉ and a handful of hospitality brands. BIOTOP is sort of a middle ground between those two worlds, offering a beautiful setting framed by plenty of plants — the "bio" in BIOTOP — a kitted-out cafe, and an unbeatable selection of brands.

Alongside similarly elegant BIOTOP favorites like Comoli and Sunsea, A.PRESSE exists quite organically, its artisanal workwear affecting a similar balance between grounded silhouettes and artful materials.

As always, it all makes the most sense in person, as A.PRESSE itself would be keen to remind.

But it only takes a glimpse at the gorgeous imagery of BIOTOP's bespoke A.PRESSE sweats to comprehend their appeal.

These two grey mélange pullovers, a collared quarter-zip and '50s-style hoodie with a plain disparity between hood and crewneck, are cut from soft cotton fleece slow-woven on ancient looms that themselves epitomize A.PRESSE's exacting craft.

Everyone makes sweaters. No one makes sweaters like this.

Beyond sourcing textiles that ensure a period-correct touch, A.PRESSE stitches its garments with a thread as thick as its vintage inspirations and treats them to achieve a true lived-in feel, epitomized by the washes that visibly pre-soften these two items. In the case of the quarter-zip, it even frayed the zipper placket to better affect that age-old feel.

These BIOTOP exclusives are perfectly BIOTOP in that way. A beautiful space begets beautiful clothes, after all.

