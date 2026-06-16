This Is the Arc'teryx Jacket of Shirts

Veilance, the luxury strand of Canadian outdoor gear giant Arc’teryx, makes casual summer shirting in the same way it makes top-of-the-line outerwear. Its button-downs are every bit as technically advanced as any of Veilance’s hiking-ready equipment, just a lot more casual.

The Demlo shirt, a boxy short-sleeve design highlighted in Veilance’s Summer 2026 campaign, is demonstrative of this. This is a shirt so lightweight you can almost see through it, its translucent mini-ripstop nylon acting as the thinnest of breathable layers between wearer and outside world. Yet, it still boasts an FC0 DWR water-repellant treatment and the taped seams, which add extra weatherproofing and bond together panels for optimum mobility.

You’ll never find another summer shirt with that level of performance. But what makes Veilance especially good is not just the functionality of its clothes, but that they’re also brilliantly wearable.

The Demlo’s clean lines and soft pastel colors make it a minimal piece of easygoing everydaywear, which is true of all of Veilance’s Summer 2026 collection and, really, everything Veilance has done for almost two decades.

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This season also includes the Sphere SL jacket, made of Veilance’s superlight Onditrex material that’s both breathable and blocks ultraviolet rays with a 50 UPF rating — Veilance does more than waterproof jackets, it also does sun-proof jackets! — and the Metron T-shirt, which looks like a clean oversized tee until you notice its has ultrasonic seams, a laminated hem for a more comfortable stitchless design, and is built from moisture-wicking polyester.

Arc’teryx and Veilance are both known for rugged garbs capable of withstanding the rainiest and coldest of mountaintops, but its more famous winter weatherproofing means its equally innovative summer-wear flies under the radar. But it’s no less worthy of attention.

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