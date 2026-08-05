Birkenstock Takes Its Best Clog to the Rodeo

If you thought footwear's yeehaw agenda was slowing down, think again, partner. Birkenstock, the undisputed king of suede clogs, is taking its talents out west with a rodeo-ready iteration of the classic Boston clog.

In collaboration with Italian fashion brand ETRO, Birkenstock overhauled its classic Boston clog with western motifs that brought the energy of the Great Plains to Milan Fashion Week in February, with a full retail release scheduled for September.

Cowboy-style top-stitching across the upper gives the clog some ranchwear aura, heightened by an engraved metal buckle that finishes out the clog's Americana panache.

Never mind that neither New England nor Germany are particularly western regions. Anyone can join the yeehaw hype with a little faith and a lot of well-placed silver hardware.

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Hailing straight from the wildest parts of the West, the gussied-up clog occupies a uniquely charming lane within the bluegrass style zeitgeist, capturing the hearts of brands far and wide.

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Just look at Yasuko Furuta's TOGA or COMME des GARÇONS uncharacteristically western cowboy boot.

If French fashion houses and avant-garde Japanese brands can jump on the trail ride bandwagon, why can't Birkenstock?

Don't be fooled, Massachusetts can get down with some giddy-up goodness when need be.

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