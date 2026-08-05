The Seven Best Nike Sneakers Releasing This Week

Not every great sneaker release has to reinvent footwear. In fact, Nike seems to be at its strongest when it doesn't. While every other brand is busy chasing the next viral silhouette or shocking collaboration, the Swoosh continues to mine its own archive with remarkable confidence. From streetwear staples, to Indoor Football Icons and Basketball classics. They're all part of the same conversation now!

In this iteration of our our weekly lineup of Nike releases, find proof that Nike offers great design week by week: From a bold pink Air Max Dolce and an alternate reality Jordan DMSN 95, to the return of the classic Air Jordan 6 Black and White (or Oreo, for those in the know).

Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Shop this week's best Nike sneaker releases below

Air Max Dolce 'Light Magenta'

Nike Air Max Dolce 'Light Magenta' $170 Buy at Nike

Release Date: August 6

Editor's Notes: Nike is back again with a piece of the footwear-future — half sneaker, half cyber-sculpture, meet the new Air Max Dolce. Previously released in a monochrome variant in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS, this pink revamp is sure to turn even more heads.

Jordan DMSN 95

Nike Jordan DMSN 95 $135 Buy at Nike

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: At first-glance, many might mistakenly think the new Jordan DMSN 95 is part of the Air Max family. Instead, it's a basketball shoe packed full with subtle visual nods to the streetwear world, combining technical and comfort elements in its Air Jordan 11 sole.

Blazy 'Pine Green and Sail'

Nike Blazy 'Pine Green and Sail' $95 Buy at Nike

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: Leaning into the laidback world of the Blazer, this new eponymous 'Blazy' silhouette prioritizes easy wear. Stillm that didn't stop Nike from fitting these sneakers with a premium suede, leather and canvas upper, and the a new reclining sole to lean into a more laidback look, literally.

Air Jordan 6 'Black and White'

Nike Air Jordan 6 'Black and White' $215 Buy at Nike

Release Date: August 8

Editor's Notes: Whether you're dunking, or dunkin', the Air Jordan 6 'Black and White' returns with a splash. Sneakerheads love a food-based colorway, with the 'Oreo' name first being applied to the Air Jordan 4, originally. A spritual sibling to the AJ4, the return of the AJ6 Black and White is a mix of contemporary premium features, with the '91 Jordan's signature design.

Rift 2 'Black and TM Dark Green'

Nike Rift 2 'Black and Tm Dark Green' $125 Buy at Nike

Release Date: August 5

Editor's Notes: Amidst the ongoing Tabi craze, the Rift 2 is certainly a contender for split-toe sneaker goat. Originally releasing in 1991, and returning for round two in 2002, the Air Rift shows that Nike has clairvoyant designers. Finally getting significant recognition in the 2020s, this one-for-one return is faithful in quality and looks.

Moon Shoe 'Italy Blue and Neutral Grey'

Nike Moon Shoe 'Italy Blue and Neutral Grey' $105 Buy at Nike

Release Date: August 5

Editor's Notes: Fresh off the pitch in Napoli, this Maradona inspired classic is a return to form for a low-profile running sneaker. Slim, stripped-back, and iconically Nike, the Moon Shoe has been worn by athletes reaching back to the '70s. Nike's Moon Shoe and everything to have spawned in its (revival's) wake has been on every fashion mood board, including Highsnobiety's, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Wings'

Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro "Wings" $215 Buy at Nike

Release Date: August 6

Editor's Notes: Gone are the days of wrapping a retro in plastic to preserve on some shelf, because the new Air Jordan 13 'Wings' are really built to last. With a denim upper, and all the iconic AJ13 cushioning, the Retro Wings are designed to handle any challenger, on- or off-court. A partnership with the Wings program, which levels the playing field by giving disadvantaged youth access to sports, this sneaker can be copped with a good conscience.

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