A Genius adidas Collab Isn't Even This Collection's Most Exciting Thing

By Trey Dickenson, as told to Jake Silbert.

Aside from a random job offer that might've had me move to its capital, I'd never much thought about Denmark. Nothing against Copenhagen — it's just no Atlanta. But Copenhagen Fashion Week is helping change my mind. This was by far the smoothest, the most organized fashion week I've ever experienced and given how insane these things normally go, that's saying something.

And O.Files' presentation was one of the best I've ever seen. Definitely up there.

I thoroughly enjoyed the collection. Oscar Jardorf, the designer, is cool as hell. He explained to me he got into fashion through a love for vintage clothes — coincidentally, the same way I came around to loving clothes — which is apparent in his work.

My favorite bits included back buckles on jeans — but hidden; an amazinggggg denim shirt with a beautiful wash and placket-adjacent pleats that resemble a type-2 denim jacket; a tan pleated suit pant with secret micro pockets; a flannel shirt with layered cuffs for variety of wear as well was amazing; and an incredibly clean leather bomber with military-style flap pockets and reinforced elbows. So tasteful, so good. Oh, and on the function tip, tearaway pants are back, for real, as evidenced by side-buttoned carpenter and tuxedo pants. Fucking nuts.

O.Files' adidas bring us back to the high and low aspect that's present throughout the collection, with a plethora of casual staples made fancier and vice versa. But in the collaborative sneakers' case, O.Files took the MF Adidas GAT and added a layer on top that reeeeeeeeeeeeally resembles Jacques Solovière's derby, my favorite dress shoe, personally (which I heard is quite uncomfortable). There's also a lil nod to Margiela, the other GAT master, with white paint over the logo on the heel.

It's kinda tough. And, frankly, I haven’t seen a big shoe company allow a core model to be THIS modified since Virgil’s Nike "The Ten."

No bullshit, this is the most excited I’ve been about a collection in a long time, and it's only further proof that Copenhagen should be taken seriously. And FURTHER confirms that vintage clothes and militaria are the TRUEST foundation of menswear. Argue with ya mama.

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