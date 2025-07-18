Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An adidas Icon Reborn as a Beautifully Woven Skate Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

An adidas classic, now skate-able and woven to perfection.

The adidas Superstar ADV sneaker, a skate-ready version of the iconic Superstar, lands at the center of Arrow and Beast's adidas collaboration.

Shop adidas Superstar ADV

The skateshop rethinks the adidas skate shoe with a satisfying woven design and gilded branding, resulting in a sneaker that's almost too nice-looking for shredding.

But again, this is a skate shoe designed by a skate brand. These steppers are still very much session-ready.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, it's not the first Superstar skate shoe to get a luxe treatment. Most recently, adidas debuted a nice "Crystal White" version. Let's also not forget those cracked leather Superstar ADV shoes made in collaboration with skateboarder Vitória Mendonça.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative Superstar ADV comes in two colorways, "Paris (blue) and "Stuttgart" (cream white). They're named after Arrow and Beast's stores in Paris and Stuttgart.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arrow and Beast's adidas Superstar sneakers naturally launched first at their stores on July 9. The pairs are now slated to release on July 19 on adidas' website.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
Sold out
adidasSamba OG W
$130.00
Available in:
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$63.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • adidas' Slickest Soccer-ish Skate Shoe Crossover Is Back
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
What To Read Next
  • Pick Your Player with Courtney Mays
  • An adidas Icon Reborn as a Beautifully Woven Skate Shoe
  • adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd
  • Nike's Minimalist Runner Is Great. With Fur, It's Luxe Perfection
  • The Timberland Boot as a Waterproof, Suede-Soaked Masterpiece
  • Nike's Wonderfully Leafy Air Force 1 Is the Literal Shoe of the Fall
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now