An adidas Icon Reborn as a Beautifully Woven Skate Shoe

An adidas classic, now skate-able and woven to perfection.

The adidas Superstar ADV sneaker, a skate-ready version of the iconic Superstar, lands at the center of Arrow and Beast's adidas collaboration.

The skateshop rethinks the adidas skate shoe with a satisfying woven design and gilded branding, resulting in a sneaker that's almost too nice-looking for shredding.

But again, this is a skate shoe designed by a skate brand. These steppers are still very much session-ready.

However, it's not the first Superstar skate shoe to get a luxe treatment. Most recently, adidas debuted a nice "Crystal White" version. Let's also not forget those cracked leather Superstar ADV shoes made in collaboration with skateboarder Vitória Mendonça.

The collaborative Superstar ADV comes in two colorways, "Paris (blue) and "Stuttgart" (cream white). They're named after Arrow and Beast's stores in Paris and Stuttgart.

Arrow and Beast's adidas Superstar sneakers naturally launched first at their stores on July 9. The pairs are now slated to release on July 19 on adidas' website.

