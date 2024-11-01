What If the adidas Superstar Was a Glow-In-the-Dark Skate Shoe?

What's done in the dark comes to light — by way of pimped-out Superstar skate shoes, of course.

The Vitória × adidas Superstar ADV is a classic sneaker gone skate, which is what all the cool shoes are doing these days.

From mocha-flavored Jordan 4 sneakers to Jaden Smith's latest New Balance collab, the skate scene clearly has a permanent place on the sneaker mood board.

However, the Superstar ADV has some of its thrash-ready comrades beat because not only does it have the favor of hip-hop legends on its side (Hey, Run-DMC!), this adidas Superstar ADV sneaker also glows in the dark.

That's right, the light-absorbing goodness that was once exclusive to late-night raves and roller rinks is available for one of adidas' most popular sneaker silhouettes.

Talk about a crossover episode.

The Superstar ADV is a collaboration with Brazilian skateboarder Vitória Mendonça, whose style shreds as hard as the cool tricks they show off on their Instagram.

This collaborative sneaker maintains the classic ethos of an adidas Superstar, including that iconic shell toe.

However, the legendary Three Stripes fade into the base of the Superstar ADV for a noticeably minimalist approach to the standout sneaker, made a little more statement by the subtly cracked leather that interrupts the otherwise simple all-white colorway.

But turn the lights off and watch them glow when the Vitória x adidas Superstar ADV hits adidas Japan's website on October 31 for ¥16,500 (about $107).

From the ramps to the club, the Superstar ADV is a hardwearing classic that's ready for the darkness, dawn and anything in between. All Mendonça had to do was add a little visual flair.