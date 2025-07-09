The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That

adidas’ newly released “Crystal White” Superstar ADV reworks the iconic ’80s shell toe from the sole up, built for modern skateboarding with upgraded cushioning, reinforced ollie zones, and a slightly slimmer silhouette.

But honestly? You’d be forgiven for wanting to keep these ones away from the board.

A proper blend of heritage and performance, the adidas Superstar ADV keeps everything you love about the original basketball sneaker with the shell toe, the swagger, the stripes, etc., and reimagines the shoe for the streets, the park, and wherever else you roll.

This “Crystal White” colorway leans into that legacy, pairing crisp leather, deep burgundy stripes, and gold foil branding that nods to adidas staples like the Samba and Copa Mundial.

Under the hood: improved board feel, boosted durability, and a streamlined fit built to skate, or just stunt.

And that’s the point. adidas Skateboarding’s latest drop is more than a single sneaker: it’s part of a capsule reworking retro silhouettes like the Pro Model 80 ADV, Busenitz, and Centennial 85 Low with premium materials, muted palettes, and low-key luxury. It’s skatewear with just enough polish to turn heads off the board, too.

The Crystal White Superstar ADV, available at adidas, specs almost dare you to skate hard, but if these end up being your rooftop party shoes, no one would blame you.

