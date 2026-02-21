Skate ASICS' Crisp New Shoes Until They Literally Turn Blue

Traditionally, all-white sneakers are treated with the utmost respect. Every step is calculated, puddles are avoided and skate parks? Forget about it. But ASICS, well, ASICS isn't hearing any of that.

The ASICS "Wear Away" sneaker is exactly what it sounds like, an all-white sneaker designed to reveal peaks of blue with natural wear and tear as you skate.

That is to say, you could start with a crisp pair of white sneakers and end up with a mainly blue shredder after a few particularly gnarly skate seshes. Talk about getting some bang for your buck.

Beyond just being a super cool concept, this intentionally distressed design means that every shoe will wear down differently, creating a totally custom look for each wearer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available on the ASICS website, the skate shoe represents a footwear rarity in the current sneaker zeitgeist — shoes meant to be worn.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

See, even some of the most established skate houses out there are churning out such delicate gems that wearers are likely to shy away from getting too rough and tumble with them. And fair enough. Who wants to mess up the Chane'-ne Old Skool 36? But ASICS is turning all of this prestige on its head with a simple white shoe that is actually designed to get flyer with wear.

But if the so fresh, so clean vibe is more your thing, you can also keep the shoe white. If you're careful enough, that is.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.