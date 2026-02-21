Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Skate ASICS' Crisp New Shoes Until They Literally Turn Blue

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 3

Traditionally, all-white sneakers are treated with the utmost respect. Every step is calculated, puddles are avoided and skate parks? Forget about it. But ASICS, well, ASICS isn't hearing any of that.

The ASICS "Wear Away" sneaker is exactly what it sounds like, an all-white sneaker designed to reveal peaks of blue with natural wear and tear as you skate.

shop asics here

That is to say, you could start with a crisp pair of white sneakers and end up with a mainly blue shredder after a few particularly gnarly skate seshes. Talk about getting some bang for your buck.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beyond just being a super cool concept, this intentionally distressed design means that every shoe will wear down differently, creating a totally custom look for each wearer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on the ASICS website, the skate shoe represents a footwear rarity in the current sneaker zeitgeist — shoes meant to be worn.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

See, even some of the most established skate houses out there are churning out such delicate gems that wearers are likely to shy away from getting too rough and tumble with them. And fair enough. Who wants to mess up the Chane'-ne Old Skool 36? But ASICS is turning all of this prestige on its head with a simple white shoe that is actually designed to get flyer with wear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But if the so fresh, so clean vibe is more your thing, you can also keep the shoe white. If you're careful enough, that is.

shop asics here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kiko Kostadinov’s Tabi-Toed ASICS Are a Surprise Deep Cut
  • From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Beautiful, Mother-of-Pearl... Running Shoes?
  • From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • Skate ASICS' Crisp New Shoes Until They Literally Turn Blue
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
  • adidas’ Strappy Mary Jane Sneaker Looks Good Enough for the Trails
  • This Is Nike’s Best-Looking Trail Runner
  • Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Is Even Better Swoosh-Free & Candy-Coated
  • Nike's Sun-sational Air Max Sneaker Brought Golden Hour to the Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now