From Nike to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about all about... let's just say the days of quiet luxury are long behind us. From ASICS to adidas, eccentricity reigns over the week's hottest footwear.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Nike Air Max 90 Anthracite and Neon Yellow

Nike Air Max 90 Anthracite and Neon Yellow $135 Buy at Nike

Release date: March 5

Editor's Notes: Now this is the kind of nostalgia folks either love or hate, but there's no in-between. Gray tones clash wish stark white and a neon yellow, like a record-scratch moment for the feet. These pleasantly gaudy Air Maxes have all the potential of becoming any Y2K throwback lover's definitive spring sneaker.

ASICS Hypersinc

Release date: March 6

Editor's Notes: Rather than revisit a flashy past, this ASICS model appears as if sent to us from the future. Shaped as though sculpted to the foot, the metallic Hypersinc takes all of what we thought we knew about slender-bodied track shoes and their ongoing popularity, and gives those a (literal) run for their money.

Adidas Superstar SP5DER

Release date: March 3

Editor's Notes: Created by Young Thug, SP5DER is already well-known for bold tones and graphics. This lacquer-coated, inflated-looking Superstar takes the rapper's penchant for brash aesthetics and plasters it all over this canvas-serving adidas classic. Complete with spiderweb embossings and logo'd tongues, this collab is doing everything it can to not fly — or not crawl, rather — under anyone's radar.

NAKED Copenhagen x Nike Shox Z

Nike NAKED Copenhagen x Nike Shox Z $130 Buy at Naked

Release date: March 7

Editor's Notes: Together with what is the ultimate Danish sneaker destination, Nike issued a pair of silver-patterned Shox Zs that read as both elegant and avant-garde. The chrome heel, Swoosh, and toe cap detailing only add to its allure.

New Balance Allerdale

New Balance New Balance Allerdale Made in UK Croc $285 Buy at Sole Retriever

Release date: March 6

Editor's Notes: Made in the United Kingdom, this style of Allerdale sneaker's already a particularly tasty treat of sneaker craftsmanship. Add to this the extra texture via crocodile-resembling leather finishings, and BOOM: the next big dressy slash sporty slash everyday combo shoe unlocked.

Nike SB Air Max 2 CB '94 Low

Nike Nike SB Air Max 2 CB '94 Low $320 Buy at StockX

Release date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: The Nike SB Air Max 2 CB ’94 Low brings classic ’90s hoops energy to skate culture with a fresh low-top build and standout colorways. A must-cop, a golden collectible even, for SB heads and retro fans alike.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves

Nike x Patta Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves “Hyper Crimson” $150 Buy at Nike

Release date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: When Patta calls, Nike answers, apparently. Once more, the conversation centered around the Amsterdam-based streetwear brand's recurring "Wave" series, which just enhanced yet another of Nike's Air Max 1s with its signature wavy mudguards.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.