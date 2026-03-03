Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

From Nike to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about all about... let's just say the days of quiet luxury are long behind us. From ASICS to adidas, eccentricity reigns over the week's hottest footwear.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Nike Air Max 90 Anthracite and Neon Yellow

NikeAir Max 90 Anthracite and Neon Yellow
$135
Buy at Nike

Release date: March 5

Editor's Notes: Now this is the kind of nostalgia folks either love or hate, but there's no in-between. Gray tones clash wish stark white and a neon yellow, like a record-scratch moment for the feet. These pleasantly gaudy Air Maxes have all the potential of becoming any Y2K throwback lover's definitive spring sneaker.

ASICS Hypersinc

ASICSHypersync
$110
Buy at asics
Release date: March 6

Editor's Notes: Rather than revisit a flashy past, this ASICS model appears as if sent to us from the future. Shaped as though sculpted to the foot, the metallic Hypersinc takes all of what we thought we knew about slender-bodied track shoes and their ongoing popularity, and gives those a (literal) run for their money.

Adidas Superstar SP5DER

adidasSuperstar Sp5der
$150
Buy at adidas

Release date: March 3

Editor's Notes: Created by Young Thug, SP5DER is already well-known for bold tones and graphics. This lacquer-coated, inflated-looking Superstar takes the rapper's penchant for brash aesthetics and plasters it all over this canvas-serving adidas classic. Complete with spiderweb embossings and logo'd tongues, this collab is doing everything it can to not fly — or not crawl, rather — under anyone's radar.

NAKED Copenhagen x Nike Shox Z

NikeNAKED Copenhagen x Nike Shox Z
$130
Buy at Naked
Release date: March 7

Editor's Notes: Together with what is the ultimate Danish sneaker destination, Nike issued a pair of silver-patterned Shox Zs that read as both elegant and avant-garde. The chrome heel, Swoosh, and toe cap detailing only add to its allure.

New Balance Allerdale

New BalanceNew Balance Allerdale Made in UK Croc
$285
Buy at Sole Retriever

Release date: March 6

Editor's Notes: Made in the United Kingdom, this style of Allerdale sneaker's already a particularly tasty treat of sneaker craftsmanship. Add to this the extra texture via crocodile-resembling leather finishings, and BOOM: the next big dressy slash sporty slash everyday combo shoe unlocked.

Nike SB Air Max 2 CB '94 Low

NikeNike SB Air Max 2 CB '94 Low
$320
Buy at StockX
Release date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: The Nike SB Air Max 2 CB ’94 Low brings classic ’90s hoops energy to skate culture with a fresh low-top build and standout colorways. A must-cop, a golden collectible even, for SB heads and retro fans alike.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves 

Nike x PattaPatta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves “Hyper Crimson”
$150
Buy at Nike

Release date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: When Patta calls, Nike answers, apparently. Once more, the conversation centered around the Amsterdam-based streetwear brand's recurring "Wave" series, which just enhanced yet another of Nike's Air Max 1s with its signature wavy mudguards.

