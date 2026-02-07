Nike's Priciest Air Force 1 Shoe Is Basically a Birkin

You can't put a price on the charm of a classic pair of all-white Air Force 1 sneakers. But add some glossy patent leather and crocodile embossing, and well, things change. Quite drastically.

With the help of Nike's premium Made in Italy line, the humble AF1 becomes the peak of quiet luxury.

Where your regular, degular all-white AF1 sneakers are made with durable tumbled leather, this Made in Italy AF1 wears a crisp patent leather upper, formed with one full piece of material as opposed to the stacked fabric composition found on its less luxe peers.

The use of a single piece of material enhances the sneaker’s durability, but arguably more importantly, the continuous piece of leather offers a more cohesive aesthetic output.

Add on some Birkin-esque crocodile prints at the heel, and you get what can only be described as an Hermés Crocodile bag gone full-on AF1 sneaker.

So how much does the Birkin bag of basic white sneakers cost? Well, the Made in Italy AF1 isn't in Himalaya Kelly territory just yet. But it is still much steeper than your standard Air Force 1 sneaker. Where a classic pair of AF1 sneakers goes for about $115, these speciality Air Force 1s, soon available on the Nike website, cost $600.

To say that's steep would be quite the understatement, but again, you can't really put a price on a fresh pair of sneaks. But if you could, it seems it'd be over $500.

