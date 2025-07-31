Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If Chanel Made Vans Skate Shoes…

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
vans
1 / 4

Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2015 messenger bag was already an anomaly. Amongst the brand’s many sleek leather purses, this dirty-looking graffiti-covered military satchel sticks out like a sore thumb.

Ten years after its release, the now sought-after bag is distinct for another reason: This is surely the first Chanel bag to inspire a skate shoe.

Shop Vans Sneakers

Though Vans doesn’t express that Chanel’s gritty bag was on its moodboard, the parallels are stark.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans Premium Old Skool 36 Souvenir shares too many similarities with the messenger bag for it to be a pure coincidence. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The shoe comes with a blotchy green spray-painted upper overlaid with multicolored pink tweed detailing along Vans’ Jazz Stripe branding and the top of the tongue. This directly mirrors the Chanel bag’s composition.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Then there’s the pins. Attached to the classic skate sneaker is a range of pins featuring everything from peace symbols to Vans logos to messages advocating for personal space. 

Again, this is very similar to the pins that came with Chanel’s bag.

Nicknamed the Chanel "On the Pavement" bag, the Karl Lagerfeld-designed crossbody was one of the highlights from that season. However, more recently, it has become known as a celeb favorite.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lil Yachty, Bella Hadid, and Central Cee are amongst those who have been spotted wearing the hippy-coded luxury bag. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But while they will have splashed out four figures (or more) to grab the bag on the resale market, these sneakers will only set you back $125. And they’re available now on the Vans website

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
MLXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Is (Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • The Old Skool’s New Future
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
What To Read Next
  • You Cannot Destroy Nike’s Near-Indestructible Zippered Air Max
  • If Chanel Made Vans Skate Shoes…
  • Did an Alien Design Nike's New Skate-Coded Air Jordan 4?
  • Liam Gallagher Dreamed up a Gorgeous adidas Sneaker for Oasis’ Big Return
  • Carhartt WIP Workwear? Carhartt WIP Militaria
  • Of Course, Prada's Take on the Most Ordinary Bag Is Anything But (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now