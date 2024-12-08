Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

atmos & New Balance Dove Into the Deep Sea for a Beautiful (& Familiar) Collab

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

atmos and New Balance have gone deep sea diving for their latest collaboration and came back with a beautiful New Balance 1906D "Deep Sea" sneaker collaboration.

The New Balance shoe feels aptly named, considering the layering of mesh and suede textures in dark blue shades, which evoke the feeling of uncharted deep ocean waters.

Shop New Balance 1906

In addition to resembling the stunning underwater scenes, atmos' touch on New Balance's popular shoe also echoes a familiar New Balance design known as the "Protection Pack."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The jagged overlays on the atmos x New Balance 1906D nod to NB's "Protection Pack" sneakers, which follow these deconstructed concepts coined by designer Yue Wu back in 2020.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Over the years, many New Balance sneakers have received the Protection Pack treatment, including the 2002R dad shoe that started it all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

New Balance's techy 1906 sneaker has enjoyed the rugged makeover in a handful of colorways. Add atmos' collab to the list, too.

The limited-edition atmos x New Balance 1906DAR sneakers will be raffled off starting on December 13 on atmos' website. However, the big launch will take place online and in stores on December 21.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now