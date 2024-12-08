atmos & New Balance Dove Into the Deep Sea for a Beautiful (& Familiar) Collab

atmos and New Balance have gone deep sea diving for their latest collaboration and came back with a beautiful New Balance 1906D "Deep Sea" sneaker collaboration.

The New Balance shoe feels aptly named, considering the layering of mesh and suede textures in dark blue shades, which evoke the feeling of uncharted deep ocean waters.

In addition to resembling the stunning underwater scenes, atmos' touch on New Balance's popular shoe also echoes a familiar New Balance design known as the "Protection Pack."

The jagged overlays on the atmos x New Balance 1906D nod to NB's "Protection Pack" sneakers, which follow these deconstructed concepts coined by designer Yue Wu back in 2020.

Over the years, many New Balance sneakers have received the Protection Pack treatment, including the 2002R dad shoe that started it all.

New Balance's techy 1906 sneaker has enjoyed the rugged makeover in a handful of colorways. Add atmos' collab to the list, too.

The limited-edition atmos x New Balance 1906DAR sneakers will be raffled off starting on December 13 on atmos' website. However, the big launch will take place online and in stores on December 21.