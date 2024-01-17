The New Balance 1906 is Thriving

We’re currently in the epicenter of the 1906 boom. New colorways of the New Balance sneaker are dropping on a seemingly daily basis while more are being leaked online from every direction.

We're not even a full month into the new year yet and news of a new 1906 colorway or collaboration has crossed my desk more times than I care to mention.

A few highlights from the 1906s busy start to the year include a green crocodile skin-esque pair created with 99Ginger (spoiler, it's a friends and family release), constant leaks about the wonderfully colorful collaboration Action Bronson has on the way, and Salehe Bembury's flame-filled footwear.

To get to the point for this retro silhouette to be the burgeoning force in sneakers for the start of 2024, there's been some considerable groundwork done by the Boston-based brand.

Originally hitting shelves in 2009, the New Balance 1906 made its triumphant return in 2022 which was followed by a strong string of sneaker releases in 2023.

Big name collaborations, runway moments, and even a protection pack upgrade all helped to make sure everyone knew this is one of NB's prominent models.

With the word now officially out that the New Balance 1906 is one of the brand's hero models, the stage is set for it to have a 2024 to remember — as if last year wasn’t good enough.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite colorways to either start or build out your 1906 rotation before the market hits new levels.

Shop the best New Balance 1906R colorways below.

New Balance 1906 Metallic Silver/Sea Salt

Cream and silver look excellent when paired together on a sneaker. Don't believe me? Just take a look at the ASICS x Kith Gel-Kayano 14 or Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba for proof. This 1906 provides further evidence for the power of the color combination.

New Balance 1906N Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year kicks off on February 10 and New Balance started celebrating early with the release of a pastel-hued pack inspired by Chinese traditions. Picking between the pink and the sea salt version for this article was not easy.

New Balance 1906R Metallic Silver/Gold

One of the earliest New Balance 1906 general-release colorways, this Metallic Silver & Metallic Gold number has been a lynchpin of the shoe's success.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R

Salehe Bembury has proven time after time that he knows how to create top-tier sneakers. But, when this flame-colored 1906 was first announced, the beauty of it took us by surprise. The only issue is how difficult this sneaker was to cop when it was released.

New Balance 1906 Metallic Silver/Red

This colorway really proves the power of a general release. While collabs have the power to swap out materials and adjust the build, this GR drop upped the levels with a true red & silver upper. The final product is eye-catching yet super clean.

New Balance 1906 Utility Castlerock

There are a few different types of New Balance 1906s to pick from and the shoe above is its "utility" edition. Arriving with more robust materials than your typical 1906, this colorway with its contrasting hits of yellow helps to give it a more utilitarian look.

New Balance 1906 Metallic Silver/Harbor grey

As you'll likely have noticed by now, metallic silver is one of the colors that best suit the 1906. This variation of the shoe doubles down on the hue by pairing it with tonal grey throughout.

