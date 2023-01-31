Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance Brings the "Protection Pack" to the 1906D

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Brand: New Balance

Model: 1906D "Protection Pack"

Release Date: Out Now

Price: $170

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: When New Balance's first iteration of the "Protection Pack" landed on the 2002R late last year, it quickly became a center point of the brand's forward strategy. From the initial release, which included three monochromatic dig site-inspired colorways, the creative rendering quickly rose to fame.

Following exceptionally fast sellouts for the first release, the pack was treated to several restocks, all the while taking the crown as Highsnobiety's sneaker of the year for 2021. The pack, and the 2002R itself, certainly earnt its top spot; naturally, the next step was for New Balance to up the ante for 2022.

As you'd expect, when a sneaker or pack is met with such a huge wave of success, several more finishes would soon follow. As 2022 set began to set pace, fans were given eyes on a selection of several more colorways that injected the pack with a rather large dose of saturated color.

Again, success followed, and once again, new colorways on the back of it. Some feel that the 2002R version of the pack has become somewhat over-saturated; personally, I feel the pack should have stopped at the first. Despite these opinions, the "Protection Pack" remains a banger.

Now, the 2002R steps to the sideline to allow a new rising star in the 1906 to take the lead. The silhouette is due to have a huge year thanks to several collaborations, including size?, atmos, and a "Protection Pack" of its own.

Capitalizing on the excavated style for which the pack is famed, it looks like the 1906D will arrive in four fall-ready colorways, including black, grey, salty off-white, and navy.

Judging by social media reactions, this pack will be just as big, if not bigger than the 2002R's efforts, so don't be surprised when they fly off shelves.

