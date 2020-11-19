Here's Where to Get 50% Off All Your Winter Essentials

The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

Since being founded in 1978, Banana Republic has grown from a single shop across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to 700 physical stores around the world. This doesn’t happen by chance and it certainly doesn’t happen overnight. With a focus on understated clothing that looks good and feels good, the retailer has earned a loyal customer base that trusts its every collection.

Materials are sourced from around the world for each garment with the Banana Republic tag, whether that’s Supima cotton from the United States, suede from Brazil, merino wool from Italy or even traveler denim from Japan, every garment has been constructed from the best possible building blocks. And, ending on November 28th, you can take 50 percent off absolutely everything in the Banana Republic Black Friday sale.

The details

What: 50 percent discount When: Until November 28th 11:59pm PT Code: No code needed, just shop the sale here

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.