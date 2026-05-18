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New Balance’s Miu Miu-Flavored Shoe Is a Sweet Strawberry Matcha Latte

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And for its next trick, the New Balance 204L will transform into a tasty matcha treat for feet.

The New Balance 204L sneakers received a "Dark Olivine" makeover, featuring the usual suede and mesh uppers dressed in rich olive green colors and light pink accents.

Shop New Balance 204L

It's like a matcha latte with strawberry foam on top, but turn it into a flat-soled New Balance sneaker.

New Balance's 204L is this slender running-style model whose low-soled look unlocks memories of Miu Miu's flattened 530 sneaker collaboration. The 204L is basically a more affordable version with just enough style.

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Since its debut in 2025, the model has appeared in many fashionable options like Mushroom-flavored suede, shiny metallics, and plenty of other delicious spins in between.

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With the matcha-flavored "Dark Olivine" pairs, New Balance expands the 204L menu.

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And it's now available on New Balance Singapore's website for around $125.

Shop New Balance

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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