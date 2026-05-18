New Balance’s Miu Miu-Flavored Shoe Is a Sweet Strawberry Matcha Latte

And for its next trick, the New Balance 204L will transform into a tasty matcha treat for feet.

The New Balance 204L sneakers received a "Dark Olivine" makeover, featuring the usual suede and mesh uppers dressed in rich olive green colors and light pink accents.

It's like a matcha latte with strawberry foam on top, but turn it into a flat-soled New Balance sneaker.

New Balance's 204L is this slender running-style model whose low-soled look unlocks memories of Miu Miu's flattened 530 sneaker collaboration. The 204L is basically a more affordable version with just enough style.

Since its debut in 2025, the model has appeared in many fashionable options like Mushroom-flavored suede, shiny metallics, and plenty of other delicious spins in between.

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With the matcha-flavored "Dark Olivine" pairs, New Balance expands the 204L menu.

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And it's now available on New Balance Singapore's website for around $125.

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