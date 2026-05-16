This Small Label Is Behind Dickies’ Biggest (and Best) Pants

SHINYAKOZUKA naming its newest Dickies pants “Baggy” is a grave understatement. A regular pair of Dickies 874 work pants is already pretty baggy. SHINYAKOZUKA’s pair of Dickies is astronomically large.

But then again, what's absurdly oversized in the real world is considered a standard fit in SHINYAKOZUKA’s artful universe.

Founded by Japanese designer Shinya Kozuka, the label has dedicated the past decade to inventive figure-swallowing clothing that the wider fashion industry is only just catching up to.

Kozuka landed his first sneaker collaboration two years ago, and only recently earned a 2026 LVMH Prize nomination and presented his debut runway show at Pitti Uomo, menswear’s largest trade fair. His concept-driven fashion shows and inflated silhouettes are finally reaching an audience beyond the niche of Japanese fashion obsessives, and his pants are leading the way.

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It only takes a quick scroll through TikTok videos and Instagram reels dedicated to putting people onto Kozuka’s criminally underrated craft to make you realize it’s the pants that everyone is talking about. Specifically, the Dickies pants.

SHINYAKOZUKA’s Dickies partnership goes back years and has always manipulated classic workwear fabrics into exaggerated forms. The most recent creation is the newly released “baggy” pants, where JNCO-level proportions combine with deep double pleats guiding the rugged fabric into folds. The latter is an especially smart detail, adding some reigned-in formality to these otherwise outré pants while further accentuating their billowing shape.

The literally “Baggy” pants are emblematic of the kind of OTT legwear SHINYAKOZUKA has mastered, and are also offered in several upcycled fabrics. But it's just one part of a genius larger Dickies collection.

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This longstanding partnership also includes below-the-knee shorts with so many pleats they appear more like a skirt, matching slouchy Dickies blazers that create an experimental informal suit, and “Pantalons” with darts producing a ballooning form.

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These are all typically intimidating SHINYAKOZUKA shapes, grounded by down-to-earth workwear fabrics, making the final result approachable. It’s the perfect appetizer for SHINYAKOZUKA’s weird and wonderful menu of delights.

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