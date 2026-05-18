Nike's Chocolate-Coated Air Max Is Seriously Sweet

Chocolate belongs in a lot of places. On top of ice cream sundays? Sure. Underneath marshmallows and on top of graham crackers for s'mores? Absolutely. But mixed into a classic Nike sneaker? Well, as the Swoosh would have it, yes.

Following a year of stunning anniversary releases, the Air Max 95 has been keeping something of a low profile. But now the Swoosh is waking it up with a new chocolatey rendition.

This cacao-coated Air Max 95, available on the Nike website for $185, is a sweeter take on what is otherwise a pretty standard sneaker.

While the Air Max 95 maintains its staple gray mesh paneling throughout the upper, chocolate accents sweeten things up at the eyelet, the Swoosh, and the outsole.

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There's also a sprinkle of chocolatey goodness at the back half of the Air Max 95's tongue branding.

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Elsewhere, this Air Max 95 is clocking in for business as usual with its visible Max Air cushioning, muscle-esque paneling, and layered suede textiles. It's sweet yet simple enough to blend in well with Nike's ever-expanding lineage of Air Max 95s.

Adored by everyone from Posh Spice to Jay-Z, the Air Max historically hasn't had to do much to maintain its status as one of the best Nike releases, like, ever.

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